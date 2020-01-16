Netflix has decided to put its highly acclaimed true crime show Mindhunter on indefinite hold and has not renewed the contracts of series actors Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany that lapsed last month.

This will no doubt be disappointing to fans of the show who were expecting another instalment to the series with all signs pointing towards its inevitable cancellation.

Mindhunter to go the way of the Marvel shows

It most definitely seems to be the demise of the show with the confirmation from the network to Deadline that the cast of Mindhunter has been officially released from their contracts. Mindhunter is an American crime thriller television series created by Joe Penhall based on the non-fiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by John E Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

The series' season one premiered to rave reviews and much fanfare on Netflix on October 13, 2017. The series was spearheaded by producers David Fincher and Charlize Theron. "David is focused on directing his next Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots," a Netflix spokesperson said when asked about Fincher's involvement with the company.

Fincher uninterested in continuing

Fincher's involvement has been a key ingredient in making Netflix a household name with him producing and creating the political thriller show House of Cards all the way back in 2013. Now, after five months of the season 2 of Mindhunter being out and having a quieter run this time around, it seems the streaming giant is pulling the plug on the once-beloved show.

This will not be the first time the streaming website Netflix has disappointed the fans of shows on its website with the cancellation of the Marvel co-owned properties Daredevil and Punisher, two shows that had garnered a rabid fan-following and positive critical reception. The Marvel shows were cancelled due to licensing issues that Netflix had with the parent company owning the superhero IPs. For Mindhunter, however, it seems there are a variety of reasons for its end.

"He(Fincher) may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work for his own." the Netflix spokesperson added, all but confirming the end of the show.

Fincher will be busy directing Mank, a personal project for him based on the story of making Orson Wells' seminal classic Citizen Kane. He will also serve as an executive producer on his other Netflix project Love, Death, and Robots, a reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal.