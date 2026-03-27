Netflix Unveils Trailer for 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' Animated Spinoff; Here's All You Need to Know!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 on Thursday, March 26, that showed the first look at the upcoming animated expansion of the widely popular Stranger Things universe.

The stylised 3D animated series revisits the familiar town of Hawkins, Indiana, this time through a vibrant and fast-paced animated lens. The trailer opens on a lighter note, with core characters Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will embracing a sense of normalcy after past events. They are seen introducing Eleven to their favourite hangout spots during a snowy winter, complete with playful moments such as snowball fights and casual banter.

However, the calm atmosphere quickly unravels when a new mysterious gate appears, hinting that remnants of the Upside Down continue to pose a threat. The trailer teases a series of high-stakes missions, as the group gathers equipment and prepares to confront the emerging danger before it spreads further across Hawkins.

As tensions escalate, the young protagonists once again find themselves at the centre of the crisis, realising they may be the only line of defence against a looming catastrophe. The narrative builds towards a dramatic confrontation, reinforcing the show's signature blend of suspense, friendship and supernatural intrigue.

Described as a "love letter" to 1980s cartoons that inspired the creators, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 marks the franchise's first major step into animation. The series is set between the events of the second and third seasons, offering a deeper look into the characters' lives during a period that appears calm on the surface but is far from uneventful.

The animated spinoff is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 23. This will undoubtedly add a new dimension to one of the platform's most successful and enduring series.

Watch the official trailer here: