TV network giants like NBC, ABC, Fox and CBS have not earned a single nomination in the 77th edition of the Golden Globes. Less than a decade since its launch, Netflix has made it big with 34 nominations under various categories. Creating history by being the first service provider to rule both the film and television nominations at the Golden Globes, Netflix has bagged 17 nominations in each segment.

Streaming services wins hearts

Marriage Story and The Irishman, nominated for best motion picture drama, contributed largely to the 17 film nominations for Netflix. In 17 nominations for television, The Crown, Unbelievable, and The Politician led the way.

The nominations were announced by hosts Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning during a ceremony streamed live by NBC on the Today show.

HBO stood second with 15 nominations for Barry, Big Little Lies, Succession, and Chernobyl. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video settled for five nominations each. The recently launched Apple TV + made its Golden Globes debut with three nominations for The Morning Show.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration of the best in both television and films, the 77th Annual Golden Globes ceremony will be aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, 5 January 2020. Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony.

From 6 nominations to becoming the ruler

It was in 2013 that Netflix came out with its own originals. House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Hemlock Grove were its pioneer series. During its debut at the Golden Globes in 2014, it was nominated under six categories.

During the Golden Globes 2014, monologue Amy Poehler had said: "Enjoy it while it lasts, Netflix, 'cause you're not going to be feeling so smug in a couple of years when Snapchat is up here accepting Best Drama."

Netflix forayed into films with its first Netflix Original film Beasts of No Nation, released in 2015.Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film went on to win several awards in 2016.

Being one of the biggest financiers in Hollywood, Netflix has earmarked $15bn for content budget this year. In July, Forbes reported that the company spent $13bn on content last year, out of which the major chunk of 85% went to its original series and films.

Nominees react to their nominations

Following the announcement, the nominees took no time in expressing their surprise and excitement. Here is what they said.

Jen Aniston (for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama and Best TV Series, Drama (producer) for The Morning Show): "I have never loved a Monday morning more! How exciting to wake up to this news and I am so honored to be included with my incredible partner Reese, and all the other extraordinary actresses in our category. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our show and all the passion we put into making it. From everyone at Apple TV+, the producers, directors, everyone both in front and behind the camera, we put our heart and soul into The Morning Show and I/we are so grateful that you recognized us with these nominations."

Eddie Murphy (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for "Dolemite Is My Name"): "I am humbled and honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press has chosen to recognize Dolemite Is My Name and my performance in the film. This film was sixteen years in the making, and was a true labor of love for everyone involved in its' creation. I am beyond grateful that both audiences and critics have embraced it so enthusiastically, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say that everyone who worked on the film shares in these nominations.

Helena Bonham Carter (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Crown"): "I'm thrilled at the news of the nomination this morning in particular because I tried really hard! I wanted to do full justice to the complexities of this woman. I don't think life was particularly easy for her, but it's certainly fun to pretend to be her!"

Bong Joon Ho (Best Director -- Motion Picture and Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture for "Parasite") "My WhatsApp is very busy today with the news about Parasite! I am so honored by the three nominations and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing our film. This couldn't be possible without the excellent work by and wonderful collaboration with my actors, department heads and crew."

Here is a complete list of the nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")

Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)

"Knives Out" (Lionsgate)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)

"Rocketman" (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

Cate Blanchett ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")

Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Frozen 2" (Disney)

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Universal)

"The Lion King" (Disney)

"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)

"Toy Story 4" (Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

"The Farewell" (A24)

"Les Misérables" (Amazon)

"Pain and Glory" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Parasite" (Neon)

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" (Neon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

Annette Bening ("The Report")

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Sam Mendes ("1917")

Todd Phillips ("Joker")

Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won ("Parasite")

Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women")

Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker")

Randy Newman ("Marriage Story")

Thomas Newman ("1917")

Daniel Pemberton ("Motherless Brooklyn")

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" ("Cats")

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")

"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2")

"Spirit" ("The Lion King")

"Stand Up" ("Harriet")

Best Television Series – Drama

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)

"Succession" (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"The Politician" (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Ben Platt ("The Politician")

Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Catch-22″ (Hulu)

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")

Joey King ("The Act")

Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great")

Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22")

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")

Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")