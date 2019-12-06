January is the month of celebrations, especially for the movie goers and drama lovers. The award season for 2020 will kick start with the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has already released some details about the ceremony, including date, venue, host, names of award recipients and some details about the nomination list.

HFPA has selected Dylan and Paris Brosnan as the ambassadors of this year. They are the children of two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker cum environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Here is everything that you need to know about Golden Globes 2020:

When and where to watch Golden Globes 2020?

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2020, from 8pm (EST). Movie goers and drama lovers from various parts of the world can watch the ceremony live online on NBC.

Who will host the 77th Golden Globe Awards?

Ricky Gervais will be returning as a host again. He will be taking up the role for the fifth year. "Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," he said in a statement released by the HFPA.

Who are the nominees of Golden Globes 2020?

The nominees for this year will be revealed by HFPA through a live event on December 9 at 8am EST or 5am PST. People from various parts of the world can watch it online on the official Facebook page of Golden Globe Awards.

Who are the award receipts of 77th Golden Globe Awards?

Ellen De Generes and Tom Hanks are the announced award recipients of this year. They will be honoured for their contribution to the entertainment industry. While Ellen will be given Carol Burnett Award, Tom Hanks will get Cecil B deMille Award.