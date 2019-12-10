Marriage Story tops the list in the motion picture section as the nominees of the Golden Globes 2020 were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The nominees were announced by Susna Kelechi, Dakota Fanning and Tim Allen.

The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable are vying for honors in the television series category. While Marriage Story Marriage Story has received six nominations, The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable have been nominated in five categories each.

Here is the complete nominations list of the 77th annual Golden Globes: