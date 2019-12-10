Marriage Story tops the list in the motion picture section as the nominees of the Golden Globes 2020 were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The nominees were announced by Susna Kelechi, Dakota Fanning and Tim Allen.
The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable are vying for honors in the television series category. While Marriage Story Marriage Story has received six nominations, The Crown, Chernobyl and Unbelievable have been nominated in five categories each.
Here is the complete nominations list of the 77th annual Golden Globes:
- Best Motion Picture (Drama) –1917 by Universal, The Irishman by Netflix, Joker by Warner Bros, Marriage Story by Netflix and The Two Popes by Netflix.
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy.
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Christian Bale for Ford V Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.
- Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Dolemite Is My Name by Netflix, Jojo Rabbit by Fox Searchlight, Knives Out by Lionsgate, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood by Sony and Rocketman by Paramount.
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Ana de Armas for Knives Out, Awkwafina for The Farewell, Cate Blanchett for Where'd You Go, Bernadette, Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart and Emma Thompson for Late Night.
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Daniel Craig for Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Taron Egerton for Rocketman and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.
- Best Motion Picture (Animated) - Frozen 2 by Disney, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World by Universal, The Lion King by Disney Missing Link by United Artists Releasing and Toy Story 4 by Disney.
- Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) - The Farewell by A24 (USA), Les Misérables by BAC and Amazon (France), Pain and Glory by Sony (Spain), Parasite by CJ Entertainment (South Korea) and Portrait of a Lady on Fire by Pyramide Films (France).
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Best Director (Motion Picture) - Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) - Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, Anthony Mccarten for The Two Popes, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Timein Hollywood and Steven Zaillian for The Irishman.
- Best Original Score (Motion Picture) - Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Hildur Guđnadóttir for Joker, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, Thomas Newman for 1917 and Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn.
- Best Original Song (Motion Picture) - Beautiful Ghosts from Cats, (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, Spirit from The Lion King and Stand Up from Harriet.
- Best Television Series (Drama) - Big Little Lies by HBO, The Crown by Netflix, Killing Eve by BBC America, The Morning Show by Apple TV+ and Succession by HBO.
- Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) - Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
- Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) - Brian Cox for Succession, Kit Harington for Game of Thrones, Rami Malek for Mr. Robot, Tobias Menzies for The Crown and Billy Porter for Pose.
- Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Barry by HBO, Fleabag by Prime Video, The Kominsky Method by Netflix, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel by Prime Video and The Politician by Netflix.
- Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) - Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kirsten Dunst for On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.
- Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) - Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry, Ben Platt for The Politician, Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself and Ramy Youssef for Ramy.
- Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture - Catch-22 by HULU, Chernobyl by HBO, Fosse/Verdon by FX, The Loudest Voice by SHOWTIME and Unbelievable by Netflix.
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture - Kaitlyn Dever for Unbelievable, Joey King for The Act, Helen Mirren for Catherine The Great, Merritt Wever for Unbelievable and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture - Christopher Abbott for Catch-22, Sacha Baron for Cohen The Spy, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris for Chernobyl and Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon.
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture - Patricia Arquette for The Act, Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Toni Collette for Unbelievable, Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies and Emily Watson for Chernobyl.
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture - Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Andrew Scott for Fleabag, Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl and Henry Winkler for Barry.