The Netflix has decided to renew the Ozark series for the fourth and final season. The mega season will soon be back and Netflix made the announcement on Twitter with an animation video along with soundtrack showing number four with the caption, "They're going to go out with a bang." The crime drama has been expanded for a 14-episode final season. It will be telecasted in two parts of seven episodes each.

Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Ozark is the saga of the Byrde family. Bryde, a financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the final series is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)," Jason Bateman said, reacting to the news. "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement. The final season will conclude the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

The Cast

Bateman who plays Marty Byrde becomes a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel in Ozarks. Linney plays his wife Wendy. She is caught in the schemes of the cartel. Apart from this lead pair, the drama also has well-known names including Julia Garner playing Ruth Langmore, the Byrde's younger consigliere. Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery also play vital roles in the crime drama.

The series is produced by MRC Television. In the fourth season along with Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque, Linney will also play the role of co-executive producer.

Ozark Accolades

The first season of Ozark was streamed in 2017. So far it has been nominated for Emmy awards in 14 categories. It has won two awards. In addition, the drama also has won two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild nominations. Especially performances of Bateman, Garner and Laura Linney have won the hearts of people.

Speaking during a Deadline's Contenders Television Livestream, the lead pair of the drama Bateman and Linney said that actually coronavirus pandemic helped the series fair better. "We had some gratuitous timing with the show coming out when everyone had nothing to look at except their walls and television. Hopefully people liked what they were looking at," Bateman said.

However, Netflix has not announced the release date of the series. The lockdown restrictions are still in place and shooting cannot take off right now. Thus, it is expected that the series will be streamed in the second half of 2021. Currently, people can watch three seasons of Ozark.

Recently, it was announced that DC's Titan will be back with the third season. The Netflix Espana also announced the return of popular crime drama Money Heist for the fifth season.

Here is The Trailer of Ozark Season 3: