Netflix España has released a video about Money Heist: Season 5 beginning soon. Titled 'Volvemos', meaning we return, the video announced that filming and production of La Casa De Papel are due to start once again following COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The caption of the video reads: "We are nervous and excited by all the productions that we started to shoot and create. We return." Four stars of the show appear in the video and give clues to what to expect in the season 5 of one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Season four ended with Alicia Sierra holding a gun to the professor's head and telling him checkmate.

Professor to Go Back to Loneliness After Lisbon's Death?

Speaking about his role, Alvaro Morte, who plays the professor, was seen glaring in his trademark glasses on the show. In a recent interview for the Chelsea Film Festival, Morte said the professor was a very weird, lonely guy. What happened with the band and finding love is a small chapter in his life. He also said that probably the professor should go back to his loneliness.

"That solitary life that he's more used to and seems more comfortable in. So I hope you'll respect that," Morte added in the interview. This can be the major spoiler for Season 5.

This might provide a clue to the fact that the professor and Lisbon may no longer be together and that Lisbon may be the next one to die after Nairobi.

Tokyo to Conclude the Season?

Fans are expecting the gang to complete their heist at the Bank of Spain as they are left trapped inside the building in the fourth season. One theory reveals that Tokyo will be the lone survivor in the coming season of the show.

The logic behind the conclusion is that Tokyo has been narrating the professor's actions and plans for four seasons. She came back as the narrator for the fourth season too. So, if the fifth season is going to be the last installment, then fans feel that Tokyo will be left as a survivor to give a conclusion to the show.

Money Heist to Be Extended for Sixth Season?

After the fifth season of the show was confirmed, Spanish website Marca reported that there are chances of the show being extended to the sixth season too. "With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line," said writer Javier Gomez Santander, speaking to El Mundo.

He said it is not important how long the show can last while writing. "If we got to know the scope of the phenomenon, we wouldn't have thought to kill Berlin," Santander said.

The creator of the show, Alex Pina, spoke to ABC in Spain and said that the fifth season has been confirmed. But refusing to give any more details including the date of premier, he said: "Netflix will put a bomb in my house (if he revealed anything more than confirming the fifth season)."