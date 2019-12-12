We're less than three weeks away from the new year and January 2020 will be bittersweet for Netflix as while there's fresh new content coming to the streaming platform there are some titles that it will be bidding farewell to.

As the streaming wars kicked off last month with the arrival of new players like Disney+, Apple+, and the upcoming HBO Max and Comcast's Peacock, Netflix is trying to fend off the competition by offering an impressive library of new content that will go live next month. The streaming giant has released a schedule that not only tells you what's coming, but also which titles merit a marathon viewing session before they're gone for good.

The incoming titles include fresh episodes of "Grace and Frankie" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a new geopolitical thriller, "Messiah," and the return of "Tiny House," and a new season of "Sex Education." Moreover, Netflix subscribers will also have access to films from the "Lord of the Rings" and "Kill Bill" franchise next month.

The time has finally come for Netflix to say goodbye to "Friends" so enjoy your last few days binge-watching the iconic NBC sitcom before it migrates to HBO Max, which doesn't arrive until May 2020. "Grease," is also leaving Netflix next month along with other titles including films like "American Psycho" and "Panic Room" in addition to all three seasons of "Spartacus," as well as the mini-series "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena."

What's coming?

Netflix shared an infographic detailing all the movies, TV shows and other content coming to the streaming platform next month:

What's leaving?

Dec. 31

Friends Seasons 1-10

Jan. 1

Becoming Jane

Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland