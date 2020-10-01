Netflix has released the new trailer of BLACKPINK's documentary Light UP The Sky, and looks like it is going to full of emotional revelations. BLACKPINK, one of top girl bands of South Korea has made a name for itself in the international music world by breaking many records with their latest single How You Like That. The members have come a long way from struggling to make a name in the Kpop industry to basking in the glory of their success.

Light Up The Sky is all set to hit the popular streaming website on October 14. Blackpink's first album titled "The Album" will be released on October 2. Their recent collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ice Cream was also a hit. Here is what BLINKS [BLACKPINK fans] can expect from the 79-minute long documentary.

Bond, Tears and Glory

BLACKPINK consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The documentary will try to explore their journey from being selected as trainees, their tough schedule during training, struggle to establish themselves and their efforts to maintain the success. Looking at the trailer, it looks like the documentary is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotional as well as inspiring incidents.

How the four members developed a bond and how they stood by each other during difficult times also forms a major portion of the documentary. You can hear Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa speak about the best and worst moment in their lives so far.

For the first time BLINKS will get to see the studio where they practice and how they record their songs. Questions like how much say the singers have while recording their songs, how important is their opinion will be answered in the documentary.

The documentary will also give a glimpse of tours and event appearances of BLACKPINK. But the highlight of the documentary is behind the scenes videos and pictures that have not been revealed to the public yet.

BLACKPINK BTS is the Main Highlight

According to Jennie, what makes K-Pop K-Pop is the time that they spend as trainees. Rose will be seen shedding tears as she remembers the time when she was away from her family that was in Australia. Jisoo will be seen comparing the trainee days to competitions and also revealing that she had considered quitting because at one point she thought that she cannot continue. What drove her to think that, well, we will have to watch the documentary to know the reason.

It is not only the struggles, but as the title aptly puts it, it is all about how BLACKPINK worked to light up the sky making their future brighter while brightening up their fans.