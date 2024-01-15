Maryland Man Kills Roommate in Dispute Over TV Remote Control

A Maryland man charged in connection with the shooting death of his roommate in a dispute over a remote control.

Richard Bennaugh, 38, has been charged with manslaughter and other related charges after investigators with Prince George's County police said he shot his roommate 26-year-old Domonique Scott Hayes in their Springdale home on Wednesday.

Bennaugh Shot Hayes Following an Argument Over a TV Remote Control, Said Hayes Came at Him with Knives

According to charging documents, the incident started over an argument related to the home's T.V. remote control.

According to the charging documents, Bennaugh called 911 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and told operators he shot his roommate after an altercation between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. that day. He told the emergency dispatcher that he had shot his roommate.

Bennaugh said he went to the second floor to sleep on the living room sofa around 2 a.m. and woke up just after 5:30 a.m. to the sound of Scott Hayes in the kitchen "making a lot of noise." A few minutes later, Scott Hayes reportedly yelled and asked where the remote was.

Bennaugh Said Hayes Came at Him with Two Large Knives

Bennaugh said he ignored him and heard him walk behind the living room sofa, asking several times where the remote was. Bennaugh said he removed the blanket on top of his head to find Scott Hayes with two large knives, which prompted him to grab a handgun and point it at his roommate.

Scott Hayes initially backed up but then told Bennaugh he wouldn't shoot him, according to the charging documents. "There's only one way to find out," Bennaugh allegedly replied, while still pointing the handgun at him.

When Scott Hayes approached him, Bennaugh said that's when he began shooting. Scott Hayes ran upstairs to his room on the third floor, according to the suspect's statement to police. Bennaugh said he saw the bullet holes in the walls but did not see any blood, so he didn't think he actually shot his roommate and went back to sleep.

Bennaugh Tried to Flush Down the Fired Bullet Casings Down the Toilet

A few hours later, the suspect said he drove to a friend's home in Lanham to discuss what happened, then drove to a marijuana dispensary to purchase about $50 worth of marijuana before returning home to smoke. The charging documents state Bennaugh collected the fired cartridge casings, flushed them down the toilet, and swept the dust from the damage in the walls.

Shortly before calling 911, Bennaugh reportedly told several people what happened, and they urged him to contact police. He is due back in court on Feb. 9, as of this writing.