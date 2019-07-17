Near, the platform that uses AI to make real-world data actionable, announced today that it has successfully landed USD100 million in its latest round of Series D funding. The investment comes from London headquartered private equity firm Greater Pacific Capital (GPC). With this fresh investment, Near has raised a total of USD134 million to date, including from Sequoia Capital and JP Morgan.

The Near platform has the largest data-set of people's behaviour in the real world. Brands, enterprises and publishers leverage the use of location, transaction and other unique real-world signals from over 1.6 billion users in the platform for data enrichment and marketing, in a privacy-led environment.

Anil Mathews, Founder & CEO, Near said, "We are humbled that we were able to close one of the largest rounds in our industry. It is a testament to our offerings backed by unique data-sets and powerful science. With the new funds, we will be launching a suite of new data products, powered by our core platform. These funds will not only help us strengthen our position in existing markets, but also to expand our presence in key strategic markets."

Near has seen significant traction and growth since the launch of its flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product, Allspark – the first of its kind in the industry, that enables end-to-end marketing automation for clients and partners across over 20 countries.

"We are a rare example of a true SaaS business focused on generating long-term customer value and sustainable revenues. We are the only company aggregating this quality and scale of data at a global level. Allspark has scaled its SaaS revenues faster than anything we have historically seen," Mathews added.

Ketan Patel, the CEO, GPC, commented, "Near provides insights into human behaviour by analysing where people are, and combining that with a multitude of data points to predict and influence behaviour. Given it does this across the globe in a privacy-protected manner, it is well-positioned to create an exciting new space that delivers value to both people, and those that wish to build relationships with them."

Near makes it seamless for its users to use their first-party data, and real-world data to deliver superior customer experiences. With its global presence across Asia-Pacific, USA and Europe, Near is the only truly global player in the industry. Key brands such as News Corp, MetLife, Mastercard and WeWork work with Near to leverage continuous, accurate and easy to access intelligence on people's behaviour in the real world.