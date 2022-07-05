NCT127 to Celebrate 6th Debut Anniversary with Fans: How to Participate, Date, Time, and More

NCT127 will celebrate its sixth debut anniversary on Thursday with fans through a special live broadcast. The boy band members shared the details about this event with their followers on Friday.

They will arrange an entertaining program for their fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

The K-pop group will hold a special live broadcast on July 7 to celebrate their debut anniversary with the fans. The followers of this boy band can be a part of this event through the official YouTube channel and TikTok channels.

NCT127 released a poster sharing details about their sixth debut anniversary celebration, including the date, time, and broadcasting channels. The event will take place on Thursday at 7.07 pm KST through the YouTube NCT127 Channel and TikTok NCT127 Channel.

What to Expect?

NCTzens can look forward to a fun-filled evening as the boy band will arrange several interactive programs. The K-pop group aims at closely interacting with their fans through various programs. A Survey of NCT127 songs and discussions about daily activities are some of the sections included in the live broadcast.

The band members shared the news through their official Twitter page. "NCT 127's 6th debut anniversary special live event will be held on 7/7 (KST)! The members will celebrate their six years together with fans through an online party!" the tweet read.

Fans' Reactions

The fans started anticipating the announcement of the band's world tour dates. Several netizens were curious to find out if the tour dates would be a surprise gift to the fans.

"World tour dates please", a tweet read.

"Drop tour dates", another tweet read.

"Yes and you will release tour dates too", the third tweet read.

"Yes, I'm excited. Please announce tour dates too", the fourth tweet read.

"Please confirm the comeback and announce the tour dates on the same", the fifth tweet read.

Singapore Concert

NCT127 wrapped up their live onstage concert in Singapore on Saturday. The boy band said the event was successful on their official Twitter page.

"NCT 127's world tour concert in Singapore has wrapped up successfully! The concert was met with such a hot reaction that additional seating was added and also sold out!", the tweet read.