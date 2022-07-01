NCT 127 Singapore Concert: Date, Venue, Time, and Other Details

The members of NCT 127 are gearing up for their second concert in Singapore this weekend, which is part of the boy band's 2nd world tour Neo City - The Link. It began in Seoul, South Korea, last December and continued in Japan this May.

The K-pop boy group is returning to Singapore after two years, and their fans are looking forward to the performances. The band members have arrived in Singapore for their second live onstage program in the city. The idols had their debut performance in Singapore in 2019.

Date, Time, and Venue

The concert will start at 3 pm local time on Saturday, July 2, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is titled Neo City: Singapore - The Link. The ticket sales for the event began on June 14 through Ticketmaster, and the price ranged from S$168 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

Performers

All the nine members, including Moon Tae Il, Johnny Suh, Lee Tae Yong, Kim Dong Young (Doyoung), Jeong Yun O (Jaehyun), Kim Jun Woo, and Mark Lee, were expected to perform at the event. However, Yuta Nakamoto will not take part in the concert because he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The event organizer, One Production Singapore, announced the news on Wednesday through its official Twitter page. The firm revealed that the rest of the group members would perform at the Singapore concert as planned.

Hello, This is Dream Maker Entertainment/ One Production. After NCT 127's Japan tour, as the artists were classified as overseas entrants, they proceeded with a PCR test according to government guidelines. Unfortunately, Yuta tested positive in the PCR test. We are deeply sorry to inform you that YUTA cannot participate in NCT 127's 2nd tour Neo City: Singapore - The Link, which is scheduled to be held on July 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan will participate in the concert as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding and wish Yuta a good recovery. Thank you.

SM Entertainment also released an official statement about Yuta backing up from his performance in Singapore after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hello, NCT's Yuta has confirmed positive for COVID-19 today. Yuta tested negative during the PCR test taken before entering Korea but received a positive test during the PCR test taken after entering Korea. Yuta has completed the third dose of the vaccine and is currently experiencing no symptoms. He has suspended all activities to self-isolate according to the health authorities' guidelines. On the other hand, all other members have tested negative after entering Korea. Due to this, the Singapore portion of their 'NCT 127 2nd TOUR NEO CITY â€“ THE LINK', will take place with eight members, so we ask for your understanding. We will do our best to fully abide by the quarantine guidelines and focus on recovery as we consider the health and safety of our artists our top priority. Thank you.

Meanwhile, the followers of this boy band are looking forward to hearing some internationally popular songs of the group, like Touch and Cherry Bomb. The K-pop idols might perform their newest tracks, including Favourite and Sticker, during the live onstage program.