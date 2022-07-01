NCT 127 Singapore Concert: Date, Venue, Time, and Other Details

The members of NCT 127 are gearing up for their second concert in Singapore this weekend, which is part of the boy band's 2nd world tour Neo City - The Link. It began in Seoul, South Korea, last December and continued in Japan this May.
The K-pop boy group is returning to Singapore after two years, and their fans are looking forward to the performances. The band members have arrived in Singapore for their second live onstage program in the city. The idols had their debut performance in Singapore in 2019.
Date, Time, and Venue
The concert will start at 3 pm local time on Saturday, July 2, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is titled Neo City: Singapore - The Link. The ticket sales for the event began on June 14 through Ticketmaster, and the price ranged from S$168 to S$288, excluding booking fees.
Performers
All the nine members, including Moon Tae Il, Johnny Suh, Lee Tae Yong, Kim Dong Young (Doyoung), Jeong Yun O (Jaehyun), Kim Jun Woo, and Mark Lee, were expected to perform at the event. However, Yuta Nakamoto will not take part in the concert because he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The event organizer, One Production Singapore, announced the news on Wednesday through its official Twitter page. The firm revealed that the rest of the group members would perform at the Singapore concert as planned.
SM Entertainment also released an official statement about Yuta backing up from his performance in Singapore after testing positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the followers of this boy band are looking forward to hearing some internationally popular songs of the group, like Touch and Cherry Bomb. The K-pop idols might perform their newest tracks, including Favourite and Sticker, during the live onstage program.