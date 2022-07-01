International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment
Music

NCT 127 Singapore Concert: Date, Venue, Time, and Other Details

Close
TOP 10 K-POP BANDS

The members of NCT 127 are gearing up for their second concert in Singapore this weekend, which is part of the boy band's 2nd world tour Neo City - The Link. It began in Seoul, South Korea, last December and continued in Japan this May.

The K-pop boy group is returning to Singapore after two years, and their fans are looking forward to the performances. The band members have arrived in Singapore for their second live onstage program in the city. The idols had their debut performance in Singapore in 2019.

Date, Time, and Venue

The concert will start at 3 pm local time on Saturday, July 2, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is titled Neo City: Singapore - The Link. The ticket sales for the event began on June 14 through Ticketmaster, and the price ranged from S$168 to S$288, excluding booking fees.

NCT 127
A poster of the upcoming concert of South Korean boy band NCT 127 in Singapore. Twitter

Performers

All the nine members, including Moon Tae Il, Johnny Suh, Lee Tae Yong, Kim Dong Young (Doyoung), Jeong Yun O (Jaehyun), Kim Jun Woo, and Mark Lee, were expected to perform at the event. However, Yuta Nakamoto will not take part in the concert because he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The event organizer, One Production Singapore, announced the news on Wednesday through its official Twitter page. The firm revealed that the rest of the group members would perform at the Singapore concert as planned.

NCT 127
A poster of the upcoming Singapore concert by NCT 127. Twitter

SM Entertainment also released an official statement about Yuta backing up from his performance in Singapore after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the followers of this boy band are looking forward to hearing some internationally popular songs of the group, like Touch and Cherry Bomb. The K-pop idols might perform their newest tracks, including Favourite and Sticker, during the live onstage program.

Related topics : K-pop
READ MORE