There couldn't have been a more exciting time for people who love streaming content on their smartphones, TVs, tablets or computers and users have a lot of options as they have a variety of streaming platforms to choose from including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and new players like Disney+ and AppleTV+. Now, there's a new streaming service that you can add to the list: NBC's Peacock.
How to watch NBC's Peacock for free?
NBCUniversal will soon launch a new streaming service called Peacock and you can get access to it without paying a single penny. The only downside is that it's ad-supported but watching a few ads shouldn't be a problem if you're getting it for free, right?
Also, there is an ad-free version so if you don't want to be interrupted by ads while binging on your favourite TV show, don't fret. Just pay an additional fee for the ad-free subscription.
Peacock Free and Peacock Premium
On Thursday, January 16, NBC Universal announced the launch dates and subscription fees of the upcoming streaming service. While Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting April 15, both Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available across the country on July 15.
According to NBCUniversal, here's what you'll get with each version of Peacock:
Which titles will be available at launch?
Here are some of the shows you'll be able to watch on the new streaming service when it launches in a few months:
In addition, users will also have access to a ton of Peacock original content, including Tina Fey-produced original series "Girls5Eva," a drama thriller titled "The Capture," the David-Schwimmer starrer "Intelligence," as well as a documentary series that follows USA basketball superstars on their Tokyo tour, produced in partnership with NBA.
That's not all. There's a host of Peacock original comedies as well, including "Rutherford Falls, " and "Saved by the Bell," "AP Bio," "Punky Brewster," and the movie spinoff "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home."