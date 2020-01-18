There couldn't have been a more exciting time for people who love streaming content on their smartphones, TVs, tablets or computers and users have a lot of options as they have a variety of streaming platforms to choose from including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and new players like Disney+ and AppleTV+. Now, there's a new streaming service that you can add to the list: NBC's Peacock.

How to watch NBC's Peacock for free?

NBCUniversal will soon launch a new streaming service called Peacock and you can get access to it without paying a single penny. The only downside is that it's ad-supported but watching a few ads shouldn't be a problem if you're getting it for free, right?

Also, there is an ad-free version so if you don't want to be interrupted by ads while binging on your favourite TV show, don't fret. Just pay an additional fee for the ad-free subscription.

Peacock Free and Peacock Premium

On Thursday, January 16, NBC Universal announced the launch dates and subscription fees of the upcoming streaming service. While Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting April 15, both Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available across the country on July 15.

According to NBCUniversal, here's what you'll get with each version of Peacock:

Peacock Free – This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles."

– This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles." Peacock Premium – Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows and additional sports — such as Premier League — totalling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.

– Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows and additional sports — such as Premier League — totalling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers. Peacock Premium customers can also upgrade to an ad-free version for an extra $5 per month, or users can purchase the ad-free version directly for $9.99 a month.

Which titles will be available at launch?

Here are some of the shows you'll be able to watch on the new streaming service when it launches in a few months:

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Yellowstone

Two and a Half Men

The George Lopez Show

30 Rock

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Saturday Night Live

In addition, users will also have access to a ton of Peacock original content, including Tina Fey-produced original series "Girls5Eva," a drama thriller titled "The Capture," the David-Schwimmer starrer "Intelligence," as well as a documentary series that follows USA basketball superstars on their Tokyo tour, produced in partnership with NBA.

That's not all. There's a host of Peacock original comedies as well, including "Rutherford Falls, " and "Saved by the Bell," "AP Bio," "Punky Brewster," and the movie spinoff "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home."