Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has been named captain for next month's NBA All-Star Game, is thinking of making an album. The famous player teased his fans on social media on Wednesday, expressing his interest in creating an album.

James took to his official Twitter handle and shared: "My Love for music is INSANE!!!" While his first love is basketball, the player gives his next best attention to music, which he seems to have been planning on making his second career option. The NBA star isn't the first player to step into the music industry. While the 6'9'' basketball star meant to venture into music, he is not planning to become a rapper.

James made it clear that he won't be taking the mic but hinted, however, that he might be backing the project. "I think I'm going to do a [sic] album," James said in his tweet further adding, "Oh no I won't be rapping or anything like that. I'm not crazy, I know what I'm great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can." As we all know James as a prolific player on the court, but he is yet to show his skills in music, which he seemed to be really passionate about.

Meanwhile, James, along with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, will be picking his respective teams on March 4 from the remaining 22 All-Stars. The All-Star Game announced by the NBA earlier on Thursday would take place on March 7, this season in Atlanta.

What is LeBron James' Net Worth?

Reportedly, LeBron James' net worth is set to cross a landmark $1 billion with his career earnings despite COVID-19 this year. James is going to earn $1 billion by 2021, which only Messi, Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and Floyd had managed to achieve previously. During June 2016 and 2017, the Lakers star reportedly earned $86 million from NBA.

James, who just promised an album to his fans, is definitely not kidding as he earlier said that he has "many friends" in the music industry. LeBron has developed numerous strong friendship bonds with some of the biggies of the Pop and Hip Hop including Drake, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar.