NBA star player Kevin Durant along with three other Brooklyn Nets' players has tested positive for the fatal coronavirus. Among the four, only one has shown COVID-19 symptoms while the other three remain asymptomatic.

Following the detection, the players have been placed in isolation and are being monitored by the team's physicians.

Durant urges everyone to be careful

Speaking to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant while confirming the positive test asked everyone to be careful. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," said the ten-time NBAAll-Star.

The news comes after NBA suspended its season after reports of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus came just before their match against Oklahoma City last week. However, the Nets played a match against Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center a week ago on March 10.

A source told ESPN that the player who showed symptoms woke up with body ache on Tuesday. The tests were conducted by a private company upon the team's return from San Francisco after their match against Golden State Warriors was suspended.

Previously, three other NBA players tested positive for coronavirus including, Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and Pistons' player Christian Wood.

Speaking to ESPN via a video call, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, commenting on the nets players testing positive for the virus, said: "I saw that news. I'm hoping none of our players went and hung out with guys the night before our game. I don't know if that's the case or not."

Nets players asked to remain in isolation

The Nets' players have been asked to stay in isolation and observe their health. In a statement released to media earlier, the Nets said: "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.

"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."