Apple has been long rumoured to release a slew of iPad models besides its highly anticipated iPhone 12 and 9 series of smartphones. On March 17, the iPhone maker made the prediction real by listing four of its upcoming iPad Pro models on its official website for China. The forthcoming four iPad models will reportedly come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays and feature both cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The listing page was there for a while and disappeared after that. But the uptime was good enough to grab a screenshot of the page. The report highlights that Apple is gearing up to launch two iPad Pro models with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, carrying the model numbers A228 and A2231. Both the iPad variants will come with the 11-inch display but differ in connectivity options. While the A228 will come with Wi-Fi connectivity only, the A2231 will sport cellular connectivity as well alongside its capability to connect through Wi-Fi networks.

The 12.9-inch models will come in two versions as well. While the model carrying the codename A229 will feature Wi-Fi connectivity only, the A233 model will have cellular connectivity options as well besides the Wi-Fi one. The listing was reportedly mentioned by the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) ID alongside the model names and connectivity options. The listing, however, doesn't cite any further details about the upcoming iPad Pro models.

However, the rumour mill suggests the upcoming iPad Pro models might come with a triple camera setup for the primary camera module.As per the rumours, the camera model will look quite like the iPhone 11 Pro model and might support augmented reality and time-of-flight 3D camera support.

The A229 iPad Pro model was also spotted a while ago in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, hinting the device release is imminent. But looking at the coronavirus virus scare, Apple might not take such potential risk to launch new devices, especially in China. On March 16, Apple announced closure of all of its physical stores until further notice.