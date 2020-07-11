The disappearance of Naya Rivera has led to a number of theories being circulated on social media. The 33-year-old actress, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on "Glee," was reported missing on Wednesday after renting a pontoon boot with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru.

Rivera was last seen in CCTV footage (video below), which captured the moments she and her son departed from the dock. According to her son, Josey, who was found by another boater asleep on board the pontoon, his mother did not return to the boat after they went swimming, as previously reported.

An adult life vest was discovered on board, which indicated that Rivera entered the water without the floatation device. While investigators believe a possible drowning may have been the reason behind her disappearance, several social media users are claiming different scenarios.

After examining the surveillance footage, conspiracy theorists took to social media to voice their suspicions and claim that Rivera could have been kidnapped.

Missing Boats

One Twitter user pointed out five dock points on either side of the dock and questioned two boats missing before Rivera and Josey get on the third boat on the left. This suggests there were two boats that were already in use.

The user added that the missing boats are consistent with the number of vehicles in the parking lot – one dark and one white pickup truck, possibly belonging to the people who rented the other two boats, while the van in the middle could be a service vehicle.

Suspicious Behavior Before Boarding Boat

Twitter users also noted that in the video footage, Rivera appears to park her vehicle in a hurry like she was being followed. In the clip, she can be seen trying to park her vehicle within the parking lines but leaves the car parked crooked.

"What if @NayaRivera got kidnapped? She parked her car like she was in a rush," one user tweeted. "Maybe someone was following her so she rented a boat to escape but the person followed her there too."

"There is absolutely no reason for her to leave her son unattended, in an anchored boat, and go into the water without a life vest. Does not make ANY sense," another user wrote.

White Bag 'Missing'

The CCTV footage also shows Rivera pulling out a big, white bag from the trunk of her vehicle before throwing it over her shoulder as she walks over to the dock.

"That huge bag that she took out gave me like bad energy idk," one user wrote, while another opined, "I agree. Huge sack for just a couple of hours on a boat." People also pointed out that while authorities found Rivera's wallet and purse on the boat, the bag she was seen carrying was not recovered from the vessel.

Police Do Not Suspect Foul Play

Despite all the online conspiracy theories, authorities are under the impression that foul play is not involved in Rivera's disappearance. Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow confirmed that "there's no evidence of foul play at this point" and that "there are no signs of anything wrong besides a tragic accident." He again stated that Rivera's disappearance appears to "be a case of drowning."

