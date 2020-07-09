In a shocking incident, actress Naya Rivera is believed to have gone missing after taking her 4-year-old son on a boat ride in Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday.

The news has been confirmed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, who told NBCLA that the actress, along with her son Josey, rented a boat at around 1:00 PM. Around three hours later, people in another boat discovered her son in the boat without Rivera in it. The actress' son narrated to the authorities that his mother went for a swim but never came back to the boat, according to reports by TMZ.

Search Efforts On

Reports say that soon after the boater discovered Rivera's son all by himself on the boat, he alerted the authorities who instantly started looking for Rivera with dive teams, helicopters and drones. While Rivera's son was unharmed, she may have drowned or gone missing, according to the authorities. The search operation was suspended on Wednesday, July 8, and is said to resume on Thursday.

Concerned Fans Take To Twitter

Meanwhile, social media went abuzz with fans worried about the news of actress' missing or getting drowned. Fans said they hoped she is alive. One of her fans on social media wrote: "I pray for naya rivera, I was just watching GLEE omg i love you naya please be alive."

Another fan tweeted: "I hope naya rivera is okay... apparently her and her son were in a boat and then they went swimming but her son said he hasn't seen her after he swam to the boat.. people think that she possibly drowned. police are searching for her right now."

Rivera began her career in Hollywood as a child artiste. However, she received widespread acclaim after her stint on Glee, where she played the role of a cheerleader, Santana Lopez. She has also released her own music album.