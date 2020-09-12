Naya Rivera's autopsy report has revealed more details into the cause of her death. Speaking to investigators, the actress' 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey, who was on the spot, gave details of the fatal day.

The 33-year-old Glee star is said to have counted till three to jump off the boat into the Southern California's Lake Piru. But soon, Rivera asked Dorsey to get back on the boat and helped him to climb into the boat. According to Dorsey, she was seen screaming for help as she put her arm in the air. Dorsey was found asleep on the boat wrapped in a towel and he was also wearing a life jacket.

Autopsy Report Details

The autopsy report from Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the cause for Rivera's death was drowning. The report stated that the actress did not have any history of attempting suicide but she was found to be taking medicine for sinus infection. Another important factor revealed by the report is that the actress had vertigo that got worse when she was in the water.

Despite being a good swimmer, Rivera couldn't help herself and ended up drowning. The report also revealed that the actress was not suffering from COVID-19 nor had any such symptoms. The report further stated that Rivera had declined to take the life jacket offered by the rental employee at the lake but the employee made sure to provide her a jacket.

The employee started looking for the boat as it was past due for return. But when he reached the spot he just found Dorsey on the boat but couldn't find Rivera anywhere. Her body was discovered in northeast area of the lake after a six-day search. The water where her body was found is nearly 60 feet deep.

Death of Three Glee Stars

Rivera was known for her performance in Glee. Her fellow actors in the movie, Cory Monteith and Mark Salling, have also died. Rivera's body was found on the same day as Monteith's death, seven years ago. The 31-year-old Monteith was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2013. He had died as the result of mixed drug toxicity.

In 2018, Sailing who had earlier dated Rivera died by committing suicide. The 35-year-old Sailing was indicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.