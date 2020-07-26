Actor Ryan Dorsey has expressed grief over the demise of his former wife and actress Naya Rivera, saying words will not do justice to his sorrow. Dorsey took to Instagram to remember his late partner. They had a son together, Josey Hollis, who was with Rivera the day of her disappearance, reports deadline.com.

"This is so unfair... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say," wrote Dorsey.

Missing Rivera

He continued: "I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

Dorsey added further: "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Thanking Well-wishers for Their Support

Thanking everyone for supporting him during the tough time, he wrote: To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything."

"There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about," he concluded. Dorsey Rivera in 2014. They initially filed for divorce in 2016 before calling the separation off in 2017.

Following a domestic battery charge on Rivera in November 2017 she refiled for divorce. They finalized their divorce in 2018. Rivera's body was recovered in a Southern California lake earlier this month after she went missing for several days. She was 33.