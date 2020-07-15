Controversial commentator Katie Hopkins was slammed by netizens after she suggested that Glee Actress Naya Rivera did not die due to drowning but she killed herself due to lockdown. Hopkins' Twitter account was suspended last month for abuse and hateful conduct.

Rivera's body was fished out of from Lake Piru, days after she went missing during a boat trip with her four-year-old son. Her death was officially ruled as an accident by the Medical Examiner's office.

Hopkins Said Lockdown Had Been Too Much

Hopkins, whose tweets were frequently shared by US President Donald Trump, had one million followers on Twitter when she was banned by the micro-blogging site. Sharing the controversial post with her 91,000 followers on Instagram, Hopkins wrote, "No. I do not believe #nayarivera drowned. No one wants to speak the hardest truths. For so many young people - life under lockdown is simply impossible."

Earlier, targeting the Black Lives Matter campaign, Hopkins had recorded a video questioning the movement, "Why do black lives matter more when a white person is involved?", While the video was removed from Twitter, it is still available on her Instagram account, reported Mirror.

While Twitter did not reveal for permanently banning the celebrity, in a statement to CNN, the micro-blogging site said, "Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us — abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take down action when our Rules are broken," Twitter stated. "In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy."

Hopkins Slammed on Social Media

Irked over Hopkin's suggestion that Rivera committed suicide, netizens slammed her on social media platforms. "Fs why does everything have to be a conspiracy or have a hidden agenda? Accidents never ever happen eh?", commented a user on her post as another added, "You should show some respect for her family, at the very least."

"Oh Katie, is there no limit to your desperation for attention? Really. Stop using other people's tragedies and misfortune as a currency for relevancy. Have a shred of dignity," wrote another user. "Can whoever supplies @KTHopkins Internet access, please cut her off ? The removal of her toxic input is long overdue ! #katiehopkins", tweeted a user.

"This piece of shit has no respect for anyone. I don't understand why this self-proclaimed "professor" doesn't fuck off to his homeland, mary Katie Hopkins and fall on his knees for his gold thieving Royals... Pretensious arsehole...", read another tweet.