Thommy Schiavo: Brazilian TV Actor Dies Aged 39 after Plunging From His Balcony after Drinking with His Friends

Brazilian actor Thommy Schiavo has died at the age of 39 after falling from the balcony of his second-floor apartment. Schiavo, best known for his roles in network television soap operas, fell from his Cuiabá home in the early hours of Saturday, Mato Grosso Civil Police said.

Investigators examined surveillance footage from the property, which captured the moment when Schiavo was sitting before lying down on the floor. After spending several minutes on the floor, Schiavo got up but lost balance and fell over the railing. The married father of one fell 13 feet to the ground and was found lying face down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic Death

Schiavo had been out with friends at a local store for drinks before returning to his two-floor studio apartment.

Known for his acting skills on Brazilian soap operas, Schiavo's most recent role was in the second season of Pantanal, which aired on TV Globo in 2021. He portrayed João Zoinho, a cowboy.

As reported by the Brazilian news outlet G1, the production company also used Schiavo's expertise with horses to train actors who were unfamiliar with riding for the soap opera.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident but don't suspect any foul play.

Completely Unexpected

Schiavo's father, Horácio Ramos, told TV Fronteira that his son had recently completed filming a new soap opera when his friends contacted his brother-in-law to deliver the tragic news.

"It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it," Ramos said. "We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything. He was such a dear person."

Schiavo graduated from theater school in Rio de Janeiro in 2006, launching an acting career that included roles in four TV Globo soap operas, such as Além de Tempo (Beyond Time) and Beleza Pura (Pure Beauty).

"Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone," Ramos said. "The people at Globo are all in shock there. He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone."