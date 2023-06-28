NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws, Nephew Found Dead in Oklahoma Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide; Mother-in-Law Called 911 Before Killing Family

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and the 11-year-old nephew of his wife Chandra were found shot dead in their Oklahoma home in what police are now investigating as a possible murder-suicide. The bodies of Jack Janway (69), Terry Janway (68), and their grandson Dalton were found in their Muskogee, Oklahoma, home late Monday night.

Terry and Jack Janway are the parents of Johnson's wife Chandra. According to police a female called 911 and reported the incident and then hung up. Once police reached the scene, cops saw a person "laying in the hallway inside the front door" and heard gunshots from inside the home.

Killing Her Own Family

Jimmie Johnson and Chandra were married in 2004 and have two daughters. According to law enforcement reports, the police have stated that it is probable that Terry Janway, Jimmie Johnson's mother-in-law, was responsible for shooting and fatally injuring her husband and their grandson before taking her own life with the same weapon.

The police were alerted to the incident when a woman, believed to be Terry Janway, dialed 911 and briefly mentioned the presence of a gun at their home before abruptly hanging up. Cops promptly responded to the scene after receiving the call.

Once they arrived at the scene, cops discovered Jack lying in the hallway just inside the front entrance of the house.

Shortly after, they heard additional gunshots. In response, the officers swiftly moved the body away from the premises and urged anyone else present inside to exit the house.

Later, the police discovered the remaining two bodies in a different area of the residence.

Police said that further details will be shared as they become available.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman knew the Janway family and said that they were prominent members of the community.

"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident," the mayor said.

"It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved."

The police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, with Terry Janway being regarded as the primary suspect.

However, the motive behind the tragic shooting remains unknown at this point.

Sad End of a Happy Family

In addition to their involvement in the community, it was noted by the mayor that Jack Janway owned the Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture business. "I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee," Coleman said. "Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."

Following the tragic incident involving his family, Jimmie Johnson, who was scheduled to participate in a NASCAR's Cup Series street event in Chicago, decided to pull out from the race.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club said on Twitter.

The tragedy comes nine years after the Janway's 27-year-old son, Jordan, died during a skydiving accident in California. Jordan lost his life when he collided with another skydiver during a free fall and was unable to deploy his parachute.

Muskogee Public Schools released a statement on Tuesday expressing their condolences and grieving the loss of Dalton, who was a part of their school community.

"Dalton was a fifth-grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates," the statement said.

"Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate."

"It's been so tough for myself to sit back and watch the people I love deal with so much pain," Johnson said at the time.

Johnson went on to describe his brother-in-law as a "very adventurous guy" who died "doing something he loved."