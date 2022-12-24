How Did Big Scarr Die? Memphis Rapper Who Was Suffering from Depression Died of Drug Overdose at Girlfriend's Home

Memphis rapper Big Scarr's cause of death has been revealed. A family member of Big Scarr claimed on Friday that the rapper died from a drug overdose of prescription pills, as law enforcement in Memphis continues to investigate the death. Big Scarr, 22, was found dead on Thursday.

According to the late rapper's uncle, Arthur Woods, who spoke to TMZ on Friday, Big Scarr overdosed at his girlfriend's home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, and then died at the scene. He also said that Big Scarr rapper experienced several traumatic experiences in his young life and was on medication. The prescription drugs eventually took his life.

Killed by His Own Medicine

Woods said that although he does not know where his nephew obtained the pills, the "Make a Play" rapper went through a number of traumatic events in his short life, including being shot and nearly dying, as well as being seriously hurt in a vehicle accident when he was just 16 years old.

It turns out that the 22-year-old Soul Keeper MC had been struggling with depression, which looked to have been exacerbated by the passing of his cherished grandma.

However, police are still investigating the rapper's death and an official confirmation will come only after an autopsy.

Born Alexander Woods, Scarr took his stage name following the vehicle accident in which he reportedly suffered multiple injuries, including being flung through a friend's car's windshield, according to The Sun.

Scarr was shot in the hip in 2020, and the bullet entered his spine. According to a Revolt report, this caused surgeons to remove his appendix and straighten his right leg.

The uncle made a point of mentioning that his nephew was a lovely individual who was really passionate about music. He was also a decent young man.

Tragic Death

Big Scarr's death was confirmed on Thursday by rapper Gucci Mane, whose record label, Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, the musician was signed to, after it was first reported by The Shaderoom.

Gucci wrote in a social media post that he is "hurt" confirming Big Scarr's death. "This hurt," Gucci wrote underneath a carousel of snaps that featured Big Scarr, adding, "I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

In one of his most recent Instagram posts, the Grim Reaper rapper expressed his excitement about joining fellow Memphis native Key Glock on the Glockoma Tour 2023 next year.

"BIGGEST TOUR OF 2023 ! Special guest myself BIG SCARR," he wrote on Instagram when announcing tickets were going on sale in a December 7 post.

"This s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!' along with a broken heart emoji," Key Glock wrote on Twitter following Big Scarr's death.

Enchanting, another member of the 1017 label with Scarr, appeared to confirm the death of Big Scarr through her Instagram Story.

"Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don't answer. I just can't," she posted, adding a broken heart emoji.

Along with a broken heart emoji, she also posted a picture of the rapper with the caption, " My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry."

Big Scarr was born on April 7, 2000, and grew up in the Magnolia neighborhood of South Memphis. In 2019, he released "Make a Play," which soon became a hit on YouTube, and thus began his rap career.

Gucci Mane's label signed Scarr in 2020. His mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, which was released in 2021 and was followed by a deluxe edition the following year, is what made him most well-known.

The tape debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 25, and went on to sell 22,000 copies in its first week. Scarr's death follows the deaths of Young Dolph and Snootie Wild, two prominent rappers from Memphis.

While Snootie Wild was shot in February in Houston, Young Dolph was killed in Memphis in November 2021.