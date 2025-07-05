NASA Partners with Netflix to Livestream Space Events Worldwide Starting July 2025

American space agency NASA is about to take a giant leap forward in how it shows its space exploration efforts to the world. Beginning in July 2025, the agency will provide the streaming service platform Netflix with live feeds of its missions—including rocket launches and astronauts floating around in space. The move will help it to reach a wider audience across the globe.

It's NASA's first-ever live broadcast of space arrivals on a major streaming platform. The aim is to increase enthusiasm for space—most notably among younger people, who are apt to be found watching Netflix and perhaps less inclined to check the government's website.

The full video library will remain available on the space agency's free streaming service, NASA+. This includes past documentaries, mission recaps, and educational programs. However, for real-time events—like a spacecraft launch or astronauts floating outside the International Space Station—Netflix will now be the go-to platform.

"Our job at NASA, since the Space Act of 1958, has been to tell the story of space exploration to everyone, everywhere in the world, and that's exactly what we're doing, and we're going to help other people and organizations do as well," said General Manager of NASA+ Rebecca Sirmons. "This partnership helps us to inspire the next generation—from their couch or phone."

NASA+ was launched in 2023 to offer easier access to the agency's content. It is free, without ads, and it provides access to a wide range of on-demand science and space videos. But with this new partnership, NASA is making its largest leap yet to bring space to the people, leveraging Netflix's vast global reach.

And from the agency's perspective, the move is about more than just getting views. It's about making science, technology, and the wonders of the cosmos accessible to everyone—not just to commercial space passengers—and doing it in real time.

The deal is another step into a field that Netflix has been increasingly diving into, which is live broadcast. The live TV service now includes live sports, stand-up specials, and live French TV channels. By streaming NASA events, Netflix brings real-life space missions to its growing roster of live content.