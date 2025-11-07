Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not run for re-election in 2026, putting an end to years of speculation about when the veteran political leader would step away from Congress. Republicans openly celebrated the news, as Pelosi has been a fierce opponent who challenged them for decades.

Pelosi, 85, made history as the first and only woman to serve as Speaker of the House. Since first taking office in 1987, she has been a powerful presence on Capitol Hill and remains the second-highest-ranking woman ever elected in U.S. history, after former Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Trump rejoiced at the veteran politician's decision to retire.

End of an Era

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative," she said in a social media post. "As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress."

Pelosi first made history in 2007 when she became the first woman ever elected Speaker of the House, leading Congress through much of President Barack Obama's first term.

She regained the gavel in 2019 during Trump's administration and held the position until 2023.

Over her decades in Washington, Pelosi became one of the longest-serving leaders in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, guiding the Democratic Party for 20 years. She is widely regarded as the most powerful woman in the history of Congress — and one of the most influential figures in American politics.

"She's a savage who understands how to earn and use power," said Mike Davis, an attorney and rabid Trump ally. "Republicans should take notes."

Republicans Rejoice

Republicans are reflecting on the news that their longtime rival has finally decided to step away from power. "The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country," Trump told Fox News's Peter Doocy. "She was rapidly losing control of her party."

"I'm very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician."

The California Democrat was one of Trump's strongest critics during his first term in the White House, using the House's powerful investigative committees to scrutinize his actions and supporting two impeachment efforts—both of which ultimately failed.

"This president is impeached for life regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell," Pelosi yelled following the first House impeachment in late 2019. "There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that."

A few months later, Pelosi made headlines when she dramatically tore up Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech while sitting behind him in the House chamber.

"She's a sick puppy in my opinion, she really is," Trump told "Fox & Friends" weeks later. "She's got a lot of problems."

"He's just a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the earth," Pelosi told CNN of the 47th president this week, later agreeing with the interviewer's language that Trump was "the worst thing on the face of the Earth."

Even after stepping down as the top House Democrat when Republicans regained control of the chamber following the 2022 midterms, Pelosi remained a highly influential figure within her party.

She also played a pivotal role in rallying her colleagues during the party's pushback against former President Joe Biden after his challenging debate against Trump last year.