Namib Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Namib episode 9 will air on ENA on Monday (January 20) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will follow Yoo Jin Woo and Kim Yi Joon. It will feature a tense confrontation between the two rivals. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Namib Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Synopsis

Namib is an ongoing drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (December 23) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the life of a music producer named Shim Joon Seok. He leaves his musical career to become a full-time house husband. Joon Seok supports his working wife and injured son as a perfect house husband.

Go Hyun Jung portrays Joon Seok's working wife, Kang Soo Hyun. She was the former CEO of an entertainment agency. The mini-series will depict a meeting between the former CEO and a long-time trainee, Yoo Jin Woo, portrayed by Ryeoun. The trainee was kicked out of the agency and headed towards his personal goals.

Joon Seok tirelessly works as a homemaker and follows a strict home routine. After working as a perfect house husband for 10 years, the male lead focuses on his career. Joon Seok, the founding member of Pandora Entertainment, leaves his role as a house husband to revive his career as a music producer.

The mini-series features Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Jin Woo in lead roles. Eom Sung Min wrote the script, and Han Sang Jae directed it with Kang Min Gu.

Preview and Spoilers

Namib episode 9 preview teases a tense encounter between Yoo Jin Woo and his rival, Kim Yi Joon. The newly released stills show Jin Woo looking at his rival while the latter responds with a bright smile. Another photo hints at a showdown between the rivals in the practice room. The image shows Jin Woo grabbing Yi Joon by his collar. The pictures left the viewers wondering the reason for this internal conflict.