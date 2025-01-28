Namib Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Namib episode 12 will air on ENA on Tuesday (January 28) at 10:00 p.m. KST. In the last episode, Yoo Jin Woo will reunite with his estranged mother, Lee Shin Young. The viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the mother-son duo. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Namib Episode 12:

US - 9:00 a.m.

Canada - 9:00 a.m.

Australia - 11:00 p.m.

New Zealand - 1:00 a.m.

Japan - 10:00 p.m.

Mexico - 7:00 a.m.

Brazil - 10:00 a.m.

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 p.m.

India - 6:30 p.m.

Indonesia - 8:00 p.m.

Singapore - 9:00 p.m.

China - 9:00 p.m.

Europe - 3:00 p.m.

France - 3:00 p.m.

Spain - 3:00 p.m.

UK - 2:00 p.m.

South Africa - 3:00 p.m.

Philippines - 9:00 p.m.

Synopsis

Namib is an ongoing drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (December 23) at 10:00 p.m. KST. It focuses on the life of a music producer named Shim Joon Seok. He leaves his musical career to become a full-time house husband. Joon Seok supports his working wife and injured son as a perfect house husband.

Go Hyun Jung portrays Joon Seok's working wife, Kang Soo Hyun. She was the former CEO of an entertainment agency. The mini-series will depict a meeting between the former CEO and a long-time trainee, Yoo Jin Woo, portrayed by Ryeoun. The trainee was kicked out of the agency and headed towards his personal goals.

Joon Seok tirelessly works as a homemaker and follows a strict home routine. After working as a perfect house husband for 10 years, the male lead focuses on his career. Joon Seok, the founding member of Pandora Entertainment, leaves his role as a house husband to revive his career as a music producer.

The mini-series features Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, and Lee Jin Woo in lead roles. Eom Sung Min wrote the script, and Han Sang Jae directed it with Kang Min Gu.

Preview and Spoilers

Namib episode 12 preview features a reunion between Yoo Jin Woo and his estranged mother, Lee Shin Young. The mother-son duo meet at the police station. The newly released stills highlight Jin Woo's painful and frustrated expression after meeting his mother. Another photo hints at a confrontation between the mother-son duo. The image shows brazen Shin Young unapologetically looking at her son. The pictures left the viewers wondering what lies ahead for the duo.