Full Frontal Nude Video of Jesse Williams Performing 'Take Me Out' in Broadway Show Leaked Sending Fans into Frenzy [WATCH]

Actor Jesse Williams became a trending topic on Twitter after photographs and a video of him naked were shared online, sending his fans into a frenzy. The photos and videos were posted by a mischievous audience where the actor is seen naked during the Broadway Show "Take Me out".

According to the rules of the show, the audience watching "Take Me Out" is not allowed to take photos and a video as they contain nudity. Attendees need to lock up their cell phones in Yondr felt pouches with magnetic security tags for the 2-hour-15-minute play. However, someone broke the rules and posted naked photos and a video of Williams.

Williams Unmasked

The full-frontal footage, which went viral on Monday, was shot during a lengthy shower sequence with Jesse in the bathtub with his costar Patrick J. Adams. The two are seen naked and embracing one other in the leaked footage.

The play tells the story of a gay professional baseball player as he deals with coming out to his teammates and the press. The play opened on Broadway last month.

Interestingly, the footage dropped on the same day Williams received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

According to the 2nd Stage Theater's website, all audience members must place their phones and smart gadgets in a sealed Yondr case before the show "out of respect and support for our actors and to establish a phone-free area."

However, someone broke the rule and secretly shot the video that shows Williams naked on the stage.

The videos were first shared on the NSFW site GayBlog.ca, and fans reacted fast on Twitter, with some thanking the sly photographer for the leak and others proposing Williams pursue a second career on the pornographic site OnlyFans.

Social Media Goes Crazy

The video went viral in no time, with fans expressing their excitement. "The way this show 'bout [sic] to be SOLD OUT for all the reasons they didn't anticipate!" said one person who sounded impressed with the photos in question.

"Lawdd!!!! Looks heavy soft too. My Gawd today," said another. "I would be pressed too if I was the ex-wife."

"Why does this have to be filmed with an android phone!" another fan upset with the leak wrote.

However, the play is a tough one, according to Williams. Williams recently shared that he was "terrified" of putting his body on display for the show, "but then I noted that that was what I asked God for," he said. "I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable."

Williams' life is currently filled with drama, according to a RadarOnline.com report. The actor has been in court with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee about child custody and support. He recently requested that his $40k monthly child support payments be reduced. He claimed that his earnings had plummeted once he departed Grey's in early 2021.

Williams and Drake divorced in 2019, when the actor was earning more than $6 million per year. A judge recently ordered that child support payments be temporarily reduced to $6,500 per month, pending the outcome of the case later this year.