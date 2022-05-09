Tony Awards 2022: Nominations, Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, How to Watch, and More

Tony Awards 2022 is fast approaching as the event will take place at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12. The star-studded annual ceremony will begin at 9 pm EST with a live broadcast for the first time coast to coast. The nominations announcement took place on Monday, May 9, at 9 am EST. Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren announced the nominees for this year through a live telecast.

A Strange Loop topped the nomination list with 11 nods, including best musical. For the Best Musical Award, the Pulitzer Award-winning drama will compete with a musical about the wives of Henry VIII titled Six, the biographical musical about Micheal Jackson titled MJ, a musical about a boarding house in the Depression-era Minnesota titled Girl From The North Country, a new stage musical about race relations in New York in the 19th century called Paradise Square, and the musical remake of the Billy Crystal film Mr. Saturday Night.

The nominees for the Best Play are The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power, The Minutes by Tracy Letts, Clyde's by Lynn Nottage, Hangmen by Martin McDonagh, and Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau.

Hosts and Live Stream Details

Academy Award winning actress Ariana DeBose, who is also the Tony Award Nominee, will host the 75th annual award ceremony this year. The actress said she is excited about hosting the event that honors the excellence in theatre. She then described the opportunity as a dream come true for her.

"I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12," the actress said.

The glam event will begin at 8 pm EST on Sunday, June 12 with a live broadcast on CBS Television Network and on demand on Paramount+.

Complete Nomination List

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

MJ

Girl From the North Country

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble In Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley for The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester for The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse for How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell for American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago Hudson for Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall for Hangmen

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans for The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze for Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga for Macbeth

Deidre O'Connell for Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost for MJ

Hugh Jackman for The Music Man

Rob McClure for Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey for A Strange Loop

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack for Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster for The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango for Paradise Square

Mare Winningham for Girl from the North Country

Read more