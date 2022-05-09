Tony Awards 2022: Nominations, Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, How to Watch, and More

Tony Awards 2022 is fast approaching as the event will take place at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12. The star-studded annual ceremony will begin at 9 pm EST with a live broadcast for the first time coast to coast. The nominations announcement took place on Monday, May 9, at 9 am EST. Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren announced the nominees for this year through a live telecast.
A Strange Loop topped the nomination list with 11 nods, including best musical. For the Best Musical Award, the Pulitzer Award-winning drama will compete with a musical about the wives of Henry VIII titled Six, the biographical musical about Micheal Jackson titled MJ, a musical about a boarding house in the Depression-era Minnesota titled Girl From The North Country, a new stage musical about race relations in New York in the 19th century called Paradise Square, and the musical remake of the Billy Crystal film Mr. Saturday Night.
The nominees for the Best Play are The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power, The Minutes by Tracy Letts, Clyde's by Lynn Nottage, Hangmen by Martin McDonagh, and Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau.
Hosts and Live Stream Details
Academy Award winning actress Ariana DeBose, who is also the Tony Award Nominee, will host the 75th annual award ceremony this year. The actress said she is excited about hosting the event that honors the excellence in theatre. She then described the opportunity as a dream come true for her.
"I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12," the actress said.
The glam event will begin at 8 pm EST on Sunday, June 12 with a live broadcast on CBS Television Network and on demand on Paramount+.
Complete Nomination List
Best Play
- Clyde's
- Hangmen
- The Lehman Trilogy
- The Minutes
- Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
- MJ
- Girl From the North Country
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Paradise Square
- Six
- A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
- American Buffalo
- How I Learned to Drive
- Take Me Out
- Trouble In Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- The Music Man
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy
- Adam Godley for The Lehman Trilogy
- Adrian Lester for The Lehman Trilogy
- David Morse for How I Learned to Drive
- Sam Rockwell for American Buffalo
- Ruben Santiago Hudson for Lackawanna Blues
- David Threlfall for Hangmen
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Gabby Beans for The Skin of Our Teeth
- LaChanze for Trouble in Mind
- Ruth Negga for Macbeth
- Deidre O'Connell for Dana H.
- Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night
- Myles Frost for MJ
- Hugh Jackman for The Music Man
- Rob McClure for Mrs. Doubtfire
- Jaquel Spivey for A Strange Loop
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change
- Carmen Cusack for Flying Over Sunset
- Sutton Foster for The Music Man
- Joaquina Kalukango for Paradise Square
- Mare Winningham for Girl from the North Country
