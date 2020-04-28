Amid the coronavirus killing spree, doctors in the United Kingdom have warned about a mysterious syndrome that is sending children to intensive care in the country. Even though the new disease could be connected to COVID-19, scientists have not ruled out the possibility of this disease being spread by a new virus.

Symptoms of the mysterious illness

The British National Health Service reveals that the symptoms of the new illness include sore stomach and heart problems. The affected children also appear to have been struck by a form of toxic shock syndrome. One of the affected children has undergone extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). ECMO is normally used when the patient's life is at risk due to inability to breathe on their own.

"The cases have in common overlapping feature of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters consistent with severe Covid-19 in children. There is a growing concern that a Sars-CoV-2-related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, an infectious pathogen associated with these cases," wrote the NHS in a letter addressed to physicians in Northern London.

Children also becoming victims of coronavirus

Earlier, medical experts believed that the coronavirus usually attacks people with a compromised immune system, and it usually happens when someone reaches old age. However, the new syndrome among children in the United Kingdom has made many medical experts believe that the coronavirus is causing serious complications among children as well.

"There's been an utterly unexpected uptick in severely sick children with a late inflammatory response that we think is related to Covid-19. It's the most unusual. A number have needed ICU and at least one has required ECMO," an intensive care doctor told the Guardian.

Coronavirus latest updates

The COVID-19 that originated from a Wuhan seafood market has already killed more than 2,09,001 people worldwide, and the total number of people infected with the virus has crossed three million.

The United States is topping the coronavirus chart with nearly one million positive cases, and more than 56,000 deaths. In the United Kingdom, there are 1,52,840 positive cases, and the death toll has crossed 20,730.