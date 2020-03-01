Even though human consciousness has reached a realm that is unassailable to any other species on the blue planet, the phenomenon of death continues to perplex spiritualists and medical experts alike.

Citing various religious textbooks, spiritualists argue that life after death is real, and humans begin their ultimate journey to eternity after taking their last breath. However, medical experts claim that death is the end of human consciousness.

The mysteries surrounding the near-death experience

In order to substantiate the theory of the afterlife, spiritualists often cite the examples of near-death experience (NDE) who have come back to life from the verge of death. A recent NDE testimonial shared by a man named Tammi has now emerged as the hottest debating point among spiritualists and medical experts.

In the testimonial shared on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website, Tammi claims to have seen a heavenly entity as he clinically died for some time due to colon perforation and sepsis. However, Tammi is not sure whether the entity he saw is God.

"My next memory was of a dark void. There was no tunnel, nor was there a smiling family or purring kitty. I was in the presence of a Being, although I don't believe 'he' was an angel. He was tall, with very long arms and legs. He was a mottled, greenish-grey in color, and his skin was leathery. He had wings that draped from his arms, and were attached to his torso like a bat's wings. I never saw his face. It was as though I were seeing from both, my perspective and from a bystander's perspective from above and behind the Being. I was not afraid of him," wrote Tammi on the NDERF website.

The unknown entity apparently embraced Tammi, and during these moments, he felt the utmost peacefulness and calmness of his lifetime. However, the entity pulled away Tammi from the embrace, and he woke up in the ICU, still intubated.

Will dead humans reboot in another space-time?

A few weeks back, Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine had claimed that death is not the end of everything, and humans will reboot themselves in another spacetime after taking their final breath.

Lanza put forward this theory after analyzing Einstein's theory which states, "Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed, but can be converted from one form to another." He also added that time and space are just manmade concepts that cannot be measured.