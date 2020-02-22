Several people who were victims of near-death experience (NDE) had claimed that death is a very pleasant experience where they walked in a tunnel of light, and sometimes even greeted by their loved ones. However, a Reddit user named 'Pwnographik' has a different story to tell, and he claims that everything went black when he died clinically for three minutes.

Is death dark and unpleasant?

Contrary to previous near-death experience testimonials, this NDE victim claims that he did not see any light or angels. However, the NDE victim understood that he did not have a body.

"I didn't see any white light or Angels, didn't hear any voices. I could see, but I didn't have a body. It was like I was on another planet, when I looked down I saw sand and there was very shallow water. It was like an endless shore. The water was probably an inch or two high, but the best way I could describe it is when you walk on the very shallow end of the shore of a beach and that shallow end is just endless, like the water never got deeper or any shallower," wrote the near-death experience victim on Reddit.

The man added that the sky he saw during the near-death experience was purple, and there was absolutely no presence of the sun. However, he made it clear that the only feeling in his mind during these moments was calmness and pleasantness. In his post, he called these moments of dying amazing as the only emotion in his mind was happiness.

Will humans reboot themselves in another spacetime after death?

As the phenomenon of death continues to perplex humans, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine believes humans reboot themselves in another spacetime after taking their last breath. As per Lanza, time and space are just manmade concepts, and consciousness in humans exists in the form of energy.

Citing Einstein's theory that states, ''Energy cannot be created nor be destroyed, but it can be converted from one form to another," Lanza argued that this energy of consciousness will continue on a quantum level when humans die.