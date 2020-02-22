BTS released its Map of the Soul: 7 album on February 21 in the evening. But as a gift to its fans, BTS released a 30-second premier of its song ON on TikTok. As soon as it was opened for fans on the app, numerous complaints were posted stating the song was not playing on TikTok and the headlines stormed the internet stating BTS's ON crashed TikTok app. But here is what really happened.

What was wrong with TikTok?

On Friday morning one part of TikTok stopped working and it started displaying error messages, not being able to connect to a network. Earlier too BTS army has crashed internet whenever a new single or promotional video of their favourite group released. Even the sites having access to new merchandise, selling concert tickets etc have crashed.

But this time the army did not crash the TikTok app, clarified a representative from the app's company. As reported in The Verge, the reason for the clip of ON song not playing was uploading of the wrong link and not the BTS army storming into the app.

ON garnered more than 22 million views

Later the problem was rectified and the clip has got more than 22 million views. Meanwhile, BTS has created a record with "Spring Day" reaching 300 million views on YouTube. It is BTS's 12th music video to cross 300 million views after "DNA," "Fire," "Dope," "Blood Sweat & Tears," "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Fake Love," "Save Me," "IDOL," "Not Today," "Boy With Luv," and "Boy In Luv."

BTS also created another record as it took over the Top 20 iTunes songs chart in the United States. The top song in the chart was ON that also featured popular singer Sia. BTS through Big Hit Entertainment released 20 tracks including six from their 2019 album Map of the Soul on February 21 at 6 pm (KST). Three songs from the album were previously premiered. The album had garnered more than 3.42 million pre-orders within the first week of its announcement of the release.