BTS fans' wait for the release of 'Map of the Soul: 7' album is over. The first album of the K-pop band BTS in 2020 will premier on February 21. This is the second album of the 'Map of the Soul' series. With the tracklist officially out, BTS is all set for a grand premier of the album.

BTS is still basking on the success of their bubblegum pink pop era. Their current venture 'Map of the Soul: 7' has garnered interest globally. Fans are already enjoying binge-watching of the album videos with shades of sky blue.

BTS fans excited about the release

During an interview with Zach Sang, Suga, one of the seven-member group spoke about colours, symbols and messages of 'Map of the Soul: 7'. He said, the album is about facing inner shadows, but resistance to being submerged into its depths.

BTS fans are already watching tracks including 'Black Swan,' 'Outro: Ego,' and 'Interlude: Shadow' that are available on various platforms. The song by Suga, 'Interlude: Shadow' was the first song to be released. The second number 'Black Swan' which features each member of the Pop band premiered in the United States on January 17, this year.

Sia and Halsey featured in the album

BTS also performed live during 'The Late Show with James Cordon'. J Hope's 'Outro: Ergo' was the third song to be released. Those who are on Spotify can enjoy the song 'Black Swan'. Till tomorrow, when the album releases, fans can enjoy BTS songs on Spotify, Apple Music and iHeartRadio.

Featuring of artists Sia and Halsey is a surprise that will enthral the BTS fans in the album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Sia has performed on the lead song of the album 'On' and it is a remix version. This version will be a special digital-only release. BTS also has collaborated with Troye Sivan. BTS members also became the first Korean artistes to perform at the Grammy's. They performed with Lil Nas X.