Argentinian Woman Strips Naked on Buenos Aires Street to Celebrate Argentina's World Cup Win Days after Two Women Flashed Boobs in Qatar [WATCH]

A mystery Argentinian woman supporter stripped naked on the street of Buenos Aires during wild celebrations on Tuesday as the Argentina team was given a hero's welcome back home after their World Cup win against France. The woman was filmed parading unabashed near the iconic Obelisk monument in front of other merrymakers, including families with children.

Interestingly, the Argentinian brunette stripped naked exactly at the spot where the legendary Diego Maradona 12 years ago pledged to take his clothes off if his country triumphed in South Africa. Unfortunately, Argentina crashed out in the quarter-finals after being thrashed 4-0 by Germany in the 2010 World Cup.

In Her Birthday Suit

Argentina fans have been celebrating like never before since their World Cup win on Sunday. And this unidentified woman seems to have broken all barriers. She didn't even try to cover her privates as she paraded naked in front of families with young children.

She continued to dance sensually while wearing only a pair of sunglasses, but most of the thousands of ecstatic fans in the crowd were more focused on cheering and waving their flags than witnessing her astonishing display.

Earlier, Argentina's celebration parade was called off midway after supporters jumped off a bridge and onto the team van. The World Cup winners had to be evacuated by helicopter.

At least one fan in the large audience was carried away on a stretcher as Lionel Messi and company were being led away overhead.

More than five million people thronged the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday as they celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory. This woman was just one of the many who lost control over their emotions. However, she went a step forward an went naked in front of millions.

When Maradona was in charge of the national squad, he made a promise to run around the Obelisk naked if Argentina won the 2010 World Cup. Argentine model Luciana Salazar reacted to the football legend's promise by saying, "Diego, if Argentina wins, I'll join you in the obelisk", before their 2010 World Cup failure.

Speculation has been rife in the South American nation in recent days that Salazar might carry out the prank now that they had won the world championship three times, although it hasn't happened yet.

Out of Control Argentinian Women

The unprecedented display of nakedness comes after two Argentinian fans made headlines around the world for celebrating their nation's exciting penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday by going topless and flashing their boobs in the stands at Qatar's Lusail Stadium and running the risk of breaking strict local laws.

They were later identified as Milu and Noe, two models who had special breast paintings done for the occasion.

Milu and Noe, who now go by the moniker, "The Topless Girls, ran the risk of getting arrested in Qatar, where it is against the law for women to wear revealing or tight clothing.

The two Argentine fans were caught on camera leaping around in the front row while they were not wearing a top. A few brief clips showed the Argentine fans supporting their side after what was undoubtedly the most exciting World Cup final in the competition's history.

The topless fans were trying to hide behind a huge banner when the cameraman sneakily zoomed in on her. The broadcast caught the flag dropping and displayed the soccer supporters' excitement in all its magnificence as she waved her jersey, despite the banner briefly concealing her.

Other photos showed the Milu and Now standing in front of other spectators with their boobs exposed as they jump in excitement after Argentina's win. They were reportedly escorted out of the Lusail Stadium by security officials after the match.

Noe, from Quilmes, Argentina, even shared a selfie of herself on a flight home, saying it was "the adventure of her life."

Prior to the final, she had posted pictures of men painting their breasts blue and white in a hotel room. She also posted videos of her and Milubarbiie leaping around with their tops off next to ecstatic fans.

In other photos of the proud fans, they can be seen dancing into the early hours of the morning at a nightclub after the game and partying with men in the audience. Similar racy Christmas photos can be seen in plenty on Noe's Instagram account.