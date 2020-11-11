A creepy video uploaded to YouTube by a channel named MrMBB333 is now the hottest debating point among skywatchers and conspiracy theorists. The video shows a weird 3,000-mile-long line above Earth, and it literally looks like a skinny cloud.

Mysterious Line Sparks Debate

The strange line caught by satellite camera keeps appearing in different locations, and the origin of it remains a mystery. The uploader of the video claimed that a similar feature had appeared on Google Earth in 2019, and now, it has resurfaced again.

"There's that feature again and once again spanning over 3,000 miles. We saw this back in 2019... and now we're seeing it again. I don't know if this is something that is occurring every day or if this something that is there all the time," said the uploader in the video.

The uploader of the video called this finding extraordinary, but he failed to put forward any theory to explain this sighting.

Audience Explanation

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 has already gone viral, and audiences have started putting forward various theories to explain this sighting. Some of the viewers claimed that the mysterious line could be a roll cloud. However, it is still unclear how a lenticular cloud will stretch more than 3,000 miles.

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that this mysterious line could be the leftover of an advanced missile test, most probably carried out by the United States military. Some other conspiracy theorists argue that this line could be created by an alien vessel.

"Line in the sky is a "laser beam" the biggest problem for hypersonic speeds in aircraft is friction. Whoever trying to fix that by altering the atmospheric pressure," commented Cave Man, a YouTube user.

"If that ain't photoshopped then DAAAAAM!!! That's crazy and I hope that they are on their way to scoop me up with a one-way ticket," commented Matt, another YouTuber.