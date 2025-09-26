My Youth Episodes 7 and 8 to Focus on Sunwoo Hae's Big Decision

My Youth episodes 7 and 8 will air on JTBC on Friday (September 26) at 8:50 PM KST. Sung Je Yeon and Sunwoo Hae may face some challenges in their relationship in this chapter. The production team teased about Sunwoo Hae's big decision, which will change his relationship with Je Yeon. According to the producers, Sunwoo Hae will make a choice about his romance with Sung Je Yeon this week.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki and Viu.

My Youth is an ongoing romance drama starring Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Joo Myung, and Seo Ji Hoon. It premiered on JTBC on Friday (September 5) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series tells the story of Sun Woo Hae, a florist and a novelist, after he reunites with his first love, Sung Je Yeon. Screenwriter Park Si Hyeon wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Sang Yeop directed it with Go Hye Jin.

Here is everything to know about My Youth episodes 7 and 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The chapter will focus on the relationship between Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. The newly released stills hint at a shift in feelings for Sunwoo Hae and his interactions with Sung Je Yeon. An image shows Sung Je Yeon ignoring Sunwoo Hae's gaze, while another photo shows the couple feeling uneasy around each other.

"Episodes 7 and 8, which air today (September 26), will depict the changes in the emotions of Sunwoo Hae, who has been diagnosed with an incurable illness. Please keep an eye on what sort of choice Sunwoo Hae, who cannot guarantee his tomorrow, will make for his romance with Sung Je Yeon," the production team shared.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Youth Episodes 7 and 8: