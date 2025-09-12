My Youth Episodes 3 and 4 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Youth episodes 3 and 4 will air on JTBC on Friday (September 12) at 8:50 PM KST. Sun Woo Hae will spend quality time with Sung Je Yeon in this chapter. According to the production team, viewers can look forward to a fluttering scene between these two characters in the upcoming episodes.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki and Viu.

My Youth is an ongoing romance drama starring Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Joo Myung, and Seo Ji Hoon. It premiered on JTBC on Friday (September 5) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series tells the story of Sun Woo Hae, a florist and a novelist, after he reunites with his first love, Sung Je Yeon. Screenwriter Park Si Hyeon wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Sang Yeop directed it with Go Hye Jin.

Here is everything to know about My Youth episodes 3 and 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The preview teases romance on the cards for Sun Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. The newly released stills show Sun Woo Hae surprising Sung Je Yeon with his actions. A photo shows him gently tucking her hair behind her ears. Another image shows him teaching her how to hold a homi (Korean hand plow). Meanwhile, another set of images hints at a new beginning for the former couple.

"Episodes 3 and 4, which air today (September 12), will feature Sun Woo Hae's bold pursuit and the changes in Sung Je Yeon, who begins to be swayed by his pursuit. You can safely look forward to the heart-fluttering changes in their relationship, as well as finding out what choices will be made by Sunwoo Hae, who has made up his mind not to postpone his feelings any longer," the producers teased.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Youth Episodes 3 and 4: