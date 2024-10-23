Song Joong Ki to Lead an Ordinary Life with Chun Woo Hee and Lee Joo Myung in My Youth 

Song Joong Ki will lead an ordinary life with Chun Woo Hee and Lee Joo Myung in the upcoming drama My Youth. The romance drama features a reunion between Sun Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. The story begins after these two characters reunite and create beautiful memories together.

Joong Ki, who gained popularity among K-drama fans worldwide through his appearance in the tvN drama Vincenzo, will portray Woo Hae, and actress Chun Woo Hee will feature Je Yeon.

Woo Hae starts to follow an ordinary life later than several people around him. Meanwhile, Je Yeon tries to destroy the peaceful life of her first love for her success. The lead characters once supported each other. They helped one another during the darkest times of their lives. When the two characters meet again after 10 years, they create beautiful moments together.

My Youth Spoilers

Actress Lee Joo Myung will also join the cast list in the upcoming drama. She will appear as actress Mo Tae Rin. The character works under Feel Entertainment. The firm managed by Je Yeon. Tae Rin enjoyed her life as a celebrity since childhood. She joined the entertainment industry as a child actress and became a successful star. When the actress unexpectedly reunites with her first love, the story of My Youth takes an impressive turn.

My Youth marks the return of Joong Ki to small screens after two years. His last television drama appearance in a lead role was through the JTBC drama Reborn Rich in 2022. He made a cameo appearance as Vincenzo Cassano in the tvN drama Queen of Tears earlier this year. Scriptwriter Park Si Hyun would pen the script for this mini-series, and Lee Sang Yeop would direct it. HighZium Studio will produce the K-drama, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.