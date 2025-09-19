My Youth Episodes 5 and 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Youth episodes 5 and 6 will air on JTBC on Friday (September 19) at 8:50 PM KST. Sun Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon will face a new crisis in their relationship in this chapter. According to the production team, there will be a turning point and an unexpected twist in their relationship.

People in Korea can watch the new episodes on TV or stream them online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki and Viu.

My Youth is an ongoing romance drama starring Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Joo Myung, and Seo Ji Hoon. It premiered on JTBC on Friday (September 5) at 8:50 PM KST. The mini-series tells the story of Sun Woo Hae, a florist and a novelist, after he reunites with his first love, Sung Je Yeon. Screenwriter Park Si Hyeon wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Sang Yeop directed it with Go Hye Jin.

Here is everything to know about My Youth episodes 5 and 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The preview teases new challenges for Sun Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. The newly released stills show Sun Woo Hae surprising Sung Je Yeon with his actions. A photo shows him confessing his feelings to her with a bouquet of flowers. Though she accepts his gift, her complex mix of emotions and hand gesture towards him makes viewers wonder what lies ahead for the two.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows them at the hospital. Sunwoo Hae looks sad and worried while calmly gazing at Sung Je Yeon. The images tease a new crisis in their romantic relationship.

"There will be a turning point in Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon's relationship in Episodes 5 and 6. Sunwoo Hae's confession, delivered in the hopes of redefining their relationship, will not only make viewers' hearts flutter but will also make them laugh. There will also be an unexpected twist that significantly shakes up Sunwoo Hae's life," the producers teased.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Youth Episodes 5 and 6: