To The Moon: Lee Sun Bin Starrer MBC Drama to Premiere on Friday; A Complete Guide

To The Moon, the new MBC drama starring Lee Sun Bin, Kim Young Dae, Jo Ah Ram, and Ra Mi Ran, will premiere on Friday (September 19) at 9:50 PM KST. Episode 1 introduces Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, a contract worker on the public relations and marketing team at Marone Confectionery. Ah Ram will play Kim Ji Song, Da Hae's colleague, and Mi Ran will portray Kang Eun Sang, a contract worker from the sales team.

According to the production team, Da Hae, Ji Song, and Eun Sang will turn to cryptocurrency investing. The producers said the reason for their decision on cryptocurrency will be revealed in the premiere episode. The newly released stills tease an emotional rollercoaster for the three women in the first episode.

"In Episode 1, it will be revealed why Da Hae, Eun Sang, and Ji Song's daily lives can only be described as sad. At the same time, there will be comfort in seeing the three women move forward using the foundation of their friendship, despite the harsh realities of their lives. From the very beginning, Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram brought depth to the drama's story and enhanced its quality with their strong acting and chemistry. Please keep an eye on what sorts of changes will come to the trio starting with this tearful birthday party," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about the new MBC drama To The Moon, including the episode guide, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The mini-series revolves around the lives of three women who are struggling to make ends meet. They turn to cryptocurrency investing when they struggle to live on their salaries alone. The K-drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

The supporting cast includes Eum Moon Suk, Hong Seung Hee, Bin Chan Uk, Joo Kwang Hyun, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Jae Sung, Cheon Dong Il, Kang Sung Tae, Cha Si Won, Ahn Dong Goo, Oh Seung A, Shin Hee Chul, Kim Yeon Kyo, Choi Ji Hye, Kim Mi Kyung, Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Sang Jin, Zhang Hao, and Ki So Yu.

Preview and Spoilers

Actress Lee Sun Bin recently opened up about her new project. She described To the Moon as a drama with many charms. The cast member asked the viewers to look forward to the chemistry between three female friends, a touching romance, and a chaotic but realistic and relatable story of these women.

"The narrative of different generations—characters in their twenties, thirties, and forties—working towards the same goal was very appealing to me. As soon as I read the script, which realistically depicted the circumstances and emotions of the characters living in this era, I was captivated," Sun Bin shared.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode of this MBC drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of To the Moon Episode 1: