My Troublesome Star First Impression; Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Troublesome Star is a feel-good drama following top star Im Se Ra after her downfall. The first chapter introduces viewers to actress Jang Da Ah as Korea's biggest top star, Im Se Ra. The drama has received positive reviews from viewers.

Lee Min Jae appears in the mini-series as detective Dokgo Cheol. The other cast members include Heo Gun Young as Kang Du Won (Se Ra's manager), Han Ji Hyo as Min Tae Sook (Se Ra's assistant), and Lee Da Yeon as actress Go Hui Yeong (Se Ra's rival). Se Ra ends up meeting Detective Cheol after he investigates a lawsuit filed against her.

Although the detective secretly admires the actress, he never expresses it to her. But Se Ra dedicates her Best Actress award to him. And, things take an unexpected turn for the two after the actress gets severely injured in an accident. The premiere episode then takes viewers through a flash-forward scene of Se Ra in a hospital bed.

When the actress wakes up, she suffers from memory loss and struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of memory. Se Ra accidentally meets the detective at the hospital, and their chaotic reunion offers a good laugh for the viewers. Actress Uhm Jung Hwa appears as Bong Cheong Ja ( the older version of Se Ra), and Song Seung Heon portrays the older version of detective Cheol.

My Troublesome Star First Impression

Still on the fence about "My Troublesome Star"? Give it a shot—this show is unexpectedly bright, fluffy, and genuinely fun.

I totally enjoyed My Troublesome Star episode 1, the younger versions of the leads almost always steal the show- Jang Da A & Lee Minjae are so cute here. Junghwa & Seungheon seem chaotic, they already have me excited for the upcoming eps!

Episode 2 Preview and Spoilers

The romantic comedy drama will continue to follow Cheong Ja and Detective Cheol in the second episode. The newly released stills feature a late-night meeting between the two, set against the backdrop of a traffic cop and an accident victim. Another still shows the cop trying to get more details about the victim and the accident. The viewers can also look forward to Cheong Ja's chaotic attempts to accept reality.

"In today's episode, Cheong Ja finally lets go of denial and begins fighting to reclaim the years she lost. Look forward to Cheong Ja's struggles and Dokgo Chul's sharp instincts as a former detective coming into play," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

My Troublesome Star episode 2 will air on ENA on Tuesday (August 19) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the second episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 2: