The Defects Episode 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Defects episode 6 will air on ENA on Tuesday (August 5) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will take viewers through a rollercoaster ride as the adoptive children face a new crisis. The newly released stills show them being surrounded by strangers.

People in Korea can watch the sixth episode of this action thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Defects Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The Defects is an ongoing action thriller drama starring Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Choi Young Joon, Kim Jin Young, Lee Na-Eun, Oh Seung-Jun, Ahn Ji Ho, and Kang Ji-Yong. It premiered on ENA on Monday (July 21). Screenwriter An So-Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Oh Ki-Hwan directed it. The K-drama revolves around the lives of children who were abandoned by their adoptive parents. It focuses on their fight for survival.

The Defects Episode 6 Preview

The production team teased an unexpected meeting between Seok Soo and his adoptive father, Kwon Kang Man. According to the producers, the highly charged reunion hints at another shocking twist. Meanwhile, a photo shows Jung Hyun pointing his gun somewhere after observing everything from a distance.