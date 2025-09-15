My Troublesome Star Episode 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Troublesome Star episode 9 will air on ENA on Monday (September 15) at 10:00 pm KST. The upcoming chapter will revolve around the love triangle between Bong Cheong Ja, Dokgo Chul, and Won Ban. The production team has teased romantic tension between the actress and the detective due to the appearance of top star Won Ban.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

My Troublesome Star is an ongoing romantic comedy drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (August 18). It stars Jang Da Ah, Lee Min Jae, Heo Gun Young, Han Ji Hyo, and Lee Da Yeon. Screenwriter Park Ji Ha wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Young Huon directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of an ordinary middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong Ja, who was once Korea's top star Im Se Ra.

The actress mysteriously loses her memory due to an accident and struggles to adjust to her new reality. A former detective named Dokgo Chul, who was her secret admirer, helps her navigate life after losing 25 years of memory in the blink of an eye.

Preview and Spoilers

The chapter will feature trouble for the budding romance between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul. The duo may deal with some unexpected challenges in their relationship. But their blossoming romance may take a new turn in the upcoming episode.

"In episode 9, top star Won Ban, a true romantic, swoops into the unfolding romance. This unpredictable love triangle will bring thrilling excitement. Watch for the events that will add new sparks to the romance between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul," the producers teased.