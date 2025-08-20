My Troublesome Star Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions; Episode 3 Preview

My Troublesome Star episode 2 aired on ENA on Tuesday (August 19) at 10:00 pm KST. It followed Bong Cheong Ja as she attempted to discover what had happened to her over the last 25 years. Dokgo Cheol helped her to a certain extent before blocking her number.

However, the traffic police had to contact her due to an unexpected turn of events. The chapter ended on a cliffhanger that teased another challenge for Cheong Ja. The viewers are curious to know how she will overcome the challenges.

The episode introduced viewers to actress Lee El as Go Hui Yeong (Se Ra's rival) and Oh Dae Hwan as Kang Du Won (Se Ra's manager). It hinted at a secret deal between Hui Yeong and Du Won that caused the disappearance of Im Se Ra 25 years ago. Now a top star, Hui Yeong still feels insecure hearing about Se Ra's return. Du Won threatens her by mentioning their secret deal.

Towards the end, a detective informed Cheol that the traffic violator contacted the accident victim for a settlement. The traffic police quickly realized that the accident victim was in trouble. He tried to get in touch with her and stop her from meeting the violator. Will he arrive on time to save a life? Watch My Troublesome Star episode 3 on Monday (August 25) to find out what lies ahead for Cheol and Cheong Ja.

Reactions

I hope this drama will be as good as my expectations.

The makeup artist nailed the '90s eyebrow here.

Are you sure Jang Daah is a rookie? Her crying acting is so good, it breaks my heart.

They are so funny. Loving this drama.

Trouble is your lover in this romcom,#MyTroublesomeStar. This is giving 2006 kdrama. I started it only for #SongSungHeon,but the premiere was actually really good. The actual leads have a tough job tho cuz I'm already in love with their younger versions.

Jang Daah and Lee Min Jae are my new obsession now, their chemistry between Im Sera (Bong Chung Ja) and Dok Cheol is really cute.

Episode 3 Preview

My Troublesome Star episode 3 preview hints at a new beginning for Chung Ja. She seems determined to get back everything she lost during the last 25 years. Will the traffic police help her achieve it? The viewers are eager to watch the next episode to find out how Cheol will help Chung Ja in her comeback.