My Troublesome Star Episode 3 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 4 Preview, Spoilers

My Troublesome Star episode 3 aired on August 25 at 10:00 pm and featured the painful journey of Bong Cheong Ja as an ordinary woman. She was accused of theft by her hostel mates. Her father, who was once proud of his daughter, chased her away. Amidst all this chaos, a stalker followed her and took her photos.

Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul wondered about the stalker who follows an ordinary woman. They were curious to know if it had something to do with the accident. They visited the place in an attempt to revive her memory of the incident. However, Cheong Ja did not remember anything.

The former actress became extremely sad after watching Go Hee Young winning the Cannes Best Actress Award. It was once her dream to be the first South Korean actress to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival. Cheong Ja told the former detective that she wants to make a comeback.

Big Revelation

Meanwhile, Dokgo Chul became growly suspicious about the driver involved in the accident. He also became curious about the sudden disappearance of Im Se Ra, who was known as the nation's daughter. The former detective looked into the case file of Se Ra and realised that Cheong Ja is indeed Se Ra. He met her again with a determination to help her reclaim her fame.

In the epilogue, Hee Young informed a reporter about Se Ra's secret visit to a local police station. The reporters rushed to the station to gather information. Although the senior police officers refused to share any details about the case, Dokgo Chul stepped in and explained to the reporter how the actress was wrongly accused. Next day, a front page report was published about Se Ra's good deeds.

Viewers' Reactions

The comedy in this drama is just top notch. Both ml and fl characters are unintentionally funny.

My favorite time for enjoyment. I have been waiting for a week. I really regret watching this drama while it is on air but also enjoy waiting for every episode with excitement.

So now he is convinced that she is Im Se Ra, just look at how he has changed his tone with her, softer and more nostalgic because he was in fact, her number 1 fan.

So I don't know if I wasn't paying attention or this is just a new twist, her manager back then is the same person who now owns the agency. So it means, he was also responsible for getting Im Se Ra in that accident, right?!

Cheongja finding out that everyone on her team became massively successful except for her. Don't worry, Cheongja. You'll reclaim that number 1 spot soon.

My Troublesome Star Episode 4 Preview, Spoilers

Cheong Ja will take her first step to reclaim her fame in the upcoming episode. Dokgo Chul will help her achieve the unrealistic ambition. Soon, the duo realises that it is not easy to make a comeback in the entertainment industry after 25 years.