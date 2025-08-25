My Troublesome Star Episode 3 Preview, Spoilers: New Beginning for Bong Cheong Ja

My Troublesome Star episode 3 will air on ENA on Monday (August 25) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will follow Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles with the new reality of her life. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to a new beginning for her. The producers also teased exciting changes in the relationship between Dokgo Chul and Cheong Ja.

People in Korea can watch the third episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 3:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

My Troublesome Star is an ongoing romantic comedy drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (August 18). It stars Jang Da Ah, Lee Min Jae, Heo Gun Young, Han Ji Hyo, and Lee Da Yeon. Screenwriter Park Ji Ha wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Young Huon directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of an ordinary middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong Ja, who was once Korea's top star Im Se Ra.

The actress mysteriously loses her memory due to an accident and struggles to adjust to her new reality. A former detective named Dokgo Chul, who was her secret admirer, helps her navigate life after losing 25 years of memory in the blink of an eye.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease trouble for Cheong Ja as they show her struggling to hold back tears when a group of people attack her. A photo shows Dokgo Chul watching her from afar like a black knight. Another image shows Cheong Ja lost in thought as she plans for a new beginning after seeing her rival Go Hee Young win the Cannes Best Actress award.

"In today's episode, Bong Cheong Ja faces a decisive moment as she begins her comeback. Look forward to the exciting changes in her relationship with Dokgo Chul, and the turning point that opens a new chapter in her dream," the production team shared.