Love, Take Two Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Love, Take Two episode 5 will air on tvN on Tuesday (August 19) at 8:50 PM KST. Jung Moon Hee's true identity and backstory will be revealed in the upcoming chapter. According to the production team, the story will be even more engaging with the arrival of new characters.

Love, Take Two tells the story of a single mother whose life was unexpectedly changed after she met her first love. The mini-series stars Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Sun Young, and Yang Kyung Won. Screenwriter Seong Woo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Love, Take Two episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Ji An and Hyo Ri at the hospital after Hyo Ri suddenly collapses from dizziness. The suspicious neighbor, Jung Moon Hee, also visits the hospital. Another set of stills focuses on Lee Yeo Jeong, Ryu Jeong Seok, and Ryu Bo Hyeon.

"In today's episode, Jung Moon Hee's true identity and backstory will be revealed, while Lee Yeo Jeong's return will stir up the entire village of Cheonghae. With the arrival of new characters, the storyline will grow even more engaging," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The mini-series will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (August 19) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love, Take Two Episode 5: